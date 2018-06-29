Murray Drawn Against Paire, Federer Starts Wimbledon Defence Against Lajovic

Andy Murray has been drawn against Benoit Paire for a prospective grand slam return at Wimbledon, while defending champion Roger Federer will take on Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

Murray made his long-awaited comeback from hip surgery at Queen's Club last week and this week defeated Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne before losing to Kyle Edmund in straight sets.

A two-time winner at SW19, Murray previously said he would only play at Wimbledon if he felt he could compete properly, having not played a major since losing to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of the same event last year.

And as it stands he will take on Frenchman Paire, who lost to Murray in the fourth round last year, as he looks to take another significant step to putting his fitness troubles behind him.

For the eighth time, @rogerfederer comes into The Championships as the defending champion.



But will 2018 lead to title No.9? Here's his projected route according to ranking...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DqDXVQth8J — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2018

Federer is once again seen as the favourite and is gunning to win Wimbledon for a ninth time. He could have been drawn against Murray but will instead face Lajovic, who has never gone beyond the second round.