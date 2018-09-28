Murray Comes Unstuck Against Verdasco

Fernando Verdasco proved too good for Andy Murray for the second time in just over four weeks as the Spaniard moved into the Shenzhen Open semifinals.

Murray's return to grand slam action was halted by Verdasco at the US Open and the former world number one came up short again in China, the Briton unable to find the rhythm that saw him crush David Goffin in the previous round.

The early signs suggested Murray's quest for a second Shenzhen title was on as he applied pressure to the Verdasco serve but, as would become a common theme, he struggled to convert at the crucial time.

Fernando Verdasco beats Andy Murray 6-4 6-4 to reach the Shenzhen Open semis.

Four break chances passed him by in the opening set, the final two proving costly as Verdasco finished strongly to move 5-4 ahead, before serving out to love.

With the wind in his sails Verdasco marched into the last four thanks to a solitary break of serve in the second, his confident play leaving Murray frustrated at his own mistakes on the other side of the court.

Verdasco's 6-4 6-4 win means he will meet Yoshihito Nishioka next after he battled past another Briton - Cameron Norrie - 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

Seventh seed Alex de Minaur ended Damir Dzumhur's hopes with a straight-sets win, securing a last-four berth alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert – the Frenchman having come from behind to beat Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.