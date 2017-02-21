Melbourne Win Still Fresh in Roger Federer's Memory

OMNISPORT

Roger Federer is still on "cloud nine" after winning his 18th grand slam title at the Australian Open last month.

The veteran Swiss was back in the winner's enclosure in Melbourne on January 29 as he overcame long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set encounter.

With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic both eliminated early it was old adversaries Federer and Nadal who battled for the title, the former eventually winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3.

It was a first grand slam title for 17th seed Federer since Wimbledon in 2012, and he has been enjoying the success - including taking a trip into the Swiss mountains.

"I do feel like I'm on cloud nine still," he told a media conference. "It's been really very cool to not be playing a tournament right away.

"So actually I can enjoy the victory from Australia for a very long time, and being home in Switzerland has been amazing."

Federer was speaking at a Laver Cup launch event in Prague, where the 35-year-old play alongside Nadal in September, something he is looking forward to.

He added: "I would love to play with Rafa.

"Just because our rivalry has been so special and I have seen his wicked forehand go past me too often that it'd be nice to have him on my team and admire his forehand and admire his shot making. It would be quite special."