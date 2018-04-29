Español
Lucky Loser Cecchinato Crowned Champion In Budapest

Marco Cecchinato said "maybe it's a dream" after taking advantage of his lucky loser place by being crowned champion in Budapest.

Marco Cecchinato beat John Millman in straight sets to claim his first ATP World Tour title at the Hungarian Open a week after being beaten in qualifying.

Millman saved three match points in a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) defeat of Aljaz Bedene on Sunday to reach his maiden Tour final, but was unable to pull off a second victory of the day.

The Australian and Bedene were unable to finish their semi-final on Saturday due to darkness, lucky loser Cecchinato having the option of putting his feet up before beating Millman 7-5 6-4.

 

The 92-ranked Italian lost his qualifier in straight sets in Budapest, but made the most of being given a place in the main draw by doubling his tally of tour-level wins to 10 and claiming the title.

Cecchinato had never reached a tour-level semi-final before this week, but broke twice in the first set and rallied from 3-0 down in the second to wrap up his first final in straight sets.

The 25-year-old from Palermo said: "I lost Sunday and now I won the tournament. It's amazing for me. Maybe it's a dream, I don't know."

