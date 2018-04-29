Lucky Loser Cecchinato Crowned Champion In Budapest

Marco Cecchinato beat John Millman in straight sets to claim his first ATP World Tour title at the Hungarian Open a week after being beaten in qualifying.

Millman saved three match points in a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) defeat of Aljaz Bedene on Sunday to reach his maiden Tour final, but was unable to pull off a second victory of the day.

The Australian and Bedene were unable to finish their semi-final on Saturday due to darkness, lucky loser Cecchinato having the option of putting his feet up before beating Millman 7-5 6-4.

The 92-ranked Italian lost his qualifier in straight sets in Budapest, but made the most of being given a place in the main draw by doubling his tally of tour-level wins to 10 and claiming the title.

Cecchinato had never reached a tour-level semi-final before this week, but broke twice in the first set and rallied from 3-0 down in the second to wrap up his first final in straight sets.

The 25-year-old from Palermo said: "I lost Sunday and now I won the tournament. It's amazing for me. Maybe it's a dream, I don't know."