Kyrgios Defeats Tsonga In Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios was in the presence of two of his idols at the Australian Open on Friday.

Not only did the home favourite book his place in the fourth round with a four-set victory over childhood hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, but he did so in front of Will Smith - the man Kyrgios has previously identified as the actor he would most like to play the lead role in a film about his life.

"Honestly, when I saw him out here I was so nervous, no joke," Kyrgios said of Smith in his on-court interview.

"And I was like, people think I'm cool but I just wanted him to think that I was like the coolest person ever."

Smith was asked whether Kyrgios had proved his cool credentials following his 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) win, to which the Fresh Prince star responded with a big thumbs up.

Kyrgios has spoken this week the occasions when, as a 12-year-old, he would go and watch Tsonga train every day, taking a fresh tennis ball for the Frenchman to sign each time.

"To get a win against him is a dream come true," added Kyrgios, who will face ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov next."

"I'm just happy to get through. It's going to be tough. [Dimitrov] is an amazing athlete, one of the best players in the world and he had an unbelievable end of the year."

