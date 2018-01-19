Kyrgios Defeats Tsonga In Melbourne

OMNISPORT

Not only did the home favourite book his place in the fourth round with a four-set victory over childhood hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, but he did so in front of Will Smith - the man Kyrgios has previously identified as the actor he would most like to play the lead role in a film about his life.

"Honestly, when I saw him out here I was so nervous, no joke," Kyrgios said of Smith in his on-court interview.

"And I was like, people think I'm cool but I just wanted him to think that I was like the coolest person ever."

Smith was asked whether Kyrgios had proved his cool credentials following his 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) win, to which the Fresh Prince star responded with a big thumbs up.

Kyrgios has spoken this week the occasions when, as a 12-year-old, he would go and watch Tsonga train every day, taking a fresh tennis ball for the Frenchman to sign each time.

"To get a win against him is a dream come true," added Kyrgios, who will face ATP Finals winner Grigor Dimitrov next."

"I'm just happy to get through. It's going to be tough. [Dimitrov] is an amazing athlete, one of the best players in the world and he had an unbelievable end of the year."