Johnson Reaches Back-to-Back Houston Finals

Steve Johnson will defend his title against Tennys Sandgren at the US Men's Clay Court Championships after overcoming Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

Johnson reached back-to-back finals in Houston thanks to Saturday's 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 win against fellow American Fritz.

The defending champion and sixth seed was tested by Fritz but he outlasted his countryman after two hours, 22 minutes on clay.

The #USClay final is set:

[6] Steve Johnson vs. [8] Tennys Sandgren



Johnson, who converted four of 15 break points after eliminating top seed John Isner in the quarter-finals, is bidding to become the first player since Andy Roddick in 2001-02 to win consecutive Houston crowns.

It will be an all-American decider after Australian Open quarter-finalist Sandgren trumped Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) for his first ATP World Tour final.

Sandgren – the eighth seed – survived an onslaught from big-serving Croatian Karlovic, who tallied 35 winners and 10 aces.