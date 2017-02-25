Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Dumps Defending Open 13 Champion Nick Kyrgios Out

OMNISPORT

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ended Nick Kyrgios' hopes of winning a second successive Open 13 title by eliminating the Australian to set up an all-French final.

Kyrgios won his first ATP title at this event in Marseille last year, but will not repeat the feat after Tsonga claimed a 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-4 victory.

Tsonga came from a break down to win the first set in a tie-break, but Kyrgios looked to have the momentum after a dominant second.

A break in the third game of the decider proved enough for Tsonga to wrap up the win as he goes in search of a third Open 13 title, having triumphed in 2009 and 2013.

His success sets up an all-French final against Lucas Pouille, who overcame compatriot Richard Gasquet 7-5 6-3.

Pouille won the final game of the first to move ahead and withstood a Gasquet comeback from 5-0 down in the second to reach his third career ATP final.