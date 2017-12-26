OMNISPORT

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga will not get his season under way at the Qatar Open next week due to a wrist injury.

The world number 15 was due to play at the Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex, but tournament organisers on Tuesday confirmed his withdrawal.

"It is very unfortunate that the French star Tsonga cannot join us at this year's event," tournament director Karim Alami said.

Tsonga, the 2012 champion in Doha, finished last season strongly after recovering from a knee problem and will give himself extra time to recover for the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic is set to make his return in Qatar after cutting short his 2017 season due to an elbow injury sustained at Wimbledon.