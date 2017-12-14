Hewitt To Come Out Of Retirement At Australian Open

OMNISPORT

Lleyton Hewitt has confirmed he is to come out of retirement to feature in the men's doubles at the Australian Open next year.

Former world number one Hewitt stepped away from the sport in 2016, given a hero's farewell from an adoring Melbourne Park crowd.

The 36-year-old made a brief comeback in the Davis Cup in March of that year, stepping in alongside John Peers to take on the United States in a first-round doubles clash.

It was confirmed on Thursday the two-time major winner and 2005 Australian Open finalist would return for one final hurrah in January, when he will partner good friend Sam Groth - himself due to play for the last time at Melbourne Park.

"It's going to be a bit of fun, that's what the Australian Open is about," Hewitt told Channel 7 News.

"It's the 'happy slam' to be around and for me going out there in a different way, I'm going to really enjoy it."

"We're not just going out there to make up the numbers, we want to give it a fair crack," added Groth.