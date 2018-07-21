Español
Haase Humbles Rublev As Cecchinato Charges On

Robin Haase defeated defending champion Andrey Rublev to book his place in the semi-finals of the Croatia Open Umag.

Robin Haase ended Andrey Rublev's reign at the Croatia Open Umag to move a step closer to his first ATP Tour title since 2012.

Sixth seed Haase saved six of the seven break points he faced against the defending champion as he triumphed 6-3 7-6 (8-6) in a quarter-final tie that lasted one hour and 37 minutes.

The world number 38 will next face Guido Pella, who ousted Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-3) 7-5.

 

In the other half of the draw, surprise French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato reached the last four with a routine 6-4 6-1 victory over Laslo Djere in the final match of the day.

His reward is a clash with Marco Trungelliti - conqueror of Evgeny Donskoy in straight sets - on Saturday as the Italian bids to win his second title of the 2018 season.

