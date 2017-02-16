Grigor Dimitrov Comes From Behind to Reach Rotterdam Quarter-Finals
David Goffin awaits the in-form Bulgarian in the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open, while Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem also won.
OMNISPORT
Grigor Dimitrov's hot run of form shows no sign of abating after he cruised into the Rotterdam Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Denis Istomin.
The fifth seed survived a first-set scare against Mischa Zverev to reach round two and, after battling to victory in the opener on Thursday, he stepped up a gear to come away with a 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 victory.
Dimitrov's 2017 record now stands at 16-1 and David Goffin - the man he beat on home soil to win the Sofia Open last week - awaits him in the last eight.
Belgian third seed Goffin came from a set down to beat home hope Robin Haase 5-7 6-4 6-4. The duo were tied in the decider until 4-4, when Goffin fired over two backhand winners to take control.
Top seed Marin Cilic saw off fellow Croatian Borna Coric 6-1 2-6 6-4, winning the first five games before his opponent recovered to make a contest of the match.
But Coric failed to capitalise on five game points at 3-3 in the final set, opening the door for Cilic to pounce on his profligacy and make the decisive break.
Cilic faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals, while Tomas Berdych's victory over Richard Gasquet sets up a clash with Martin Klizan.
Second seed Dominic Thiem beat Gilles Simon 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the final match of the day and will meet Pierre-Hugues Herbert next.