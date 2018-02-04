France, Spain, Germany, Croatia, And Belgium Advanced To QuarterFinals

Adrian Mannarino made amends for his shock defeat to Thiemo de Bakker by putting defending champions France through to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup at the expense of the Netherlands on Sunday.

Mannarino was given a late call-up in the absence of the injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille and suffered a straight-sets loss to the 369-ranked De Bakker in the first rubber on Friday.

The holders turned the tie around on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead and Mannarino grasped the opportunity to make up for the disappointment of his loss on the opening day of the tie, beating Robin Haase in a tense five-setter.

🇫🇷 wins! #Mannarino comes through a tough five-setter against #Haase to secure France's spot in the quarterfinals for the 9th straight year! 🎉🥂



🇫🇷3⃣🆚1⃣🇳🇱#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/2px1fpFyYd — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 4, 2018

France will be away to Italy in the last eight after Mannarino sealed a 3-1 victory, winning 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 6-7(2-7) 7-5 in Albertville.

"That does feel very good after Friday. I had a tough one on Friday, but actually playing on Friday was a good thing, because it meant I was more relaxed on court," said Mannarino.

David Goffin sealed Belgium's place in the quarter-finals, seeing off Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-2 in Liege to give last year's runners-up an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Belgium will take on the United States, who wrapped up their tie against Serbia on Saturday, after Goffin came out on top in a baseline duel.

🇪🇸 @albertramos88 finally ends the resistance of the excellent Cameron Norrie to send Spain through to the #DavisCup quarterfinals for only the second time since 2012.



🇪🇸 3-1 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Br99V6YLqF — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 4, 2018

Spain knocked 2015 Davis Cup champions Great Britain out in Marbella, Albert Ramos-Vinolas preventing Cameron Norrie from pulling off another upset by winning 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Germany will be Spain's next opponents after Alexander Zverev beat Nick Kyrgios 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to oust Australia.

Fabio Fognini regained his composure following a tantrum to seal a 3-1 win for Italy over Japan, while Croatia will take on Kazakhstan after beating Canada by the same margin.