France, Spain, Germany, Croatia, And Belgium Advanced To QuarterFinals

EFE

Robin Haase was unable to force a deciding rubber as Adrian Mannarino put France through to the last eight of the Davis Cup.

Adrian Mannarino made amends for his shock defeat to Thiemo de Bakker by putting defending champions France through to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup at the expense of the Netherlands on Sunday.

Mannarino was given a late call-up in the absence of the injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille and suffered a straight-sets loss to the 369-ranked De Bakker in the first rubber on Friday.

The holders turned the tie around on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead and Mannarino grasped the opportunity to make up for the disappointment of his loss on the opening day of the tie, beating Robin Haase in a tense five-setter.

France will be away to Italy in the last eight after Mannarino sealed a 3-1 victory, winning 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 6-7(2-7) 7-5 in Albertville.

"That does feel very good after Friday. I had a tough one on Friday, but actually playing on Friday was a good thing, because it meant I was more relaxed on court," said Mannarino.

David Goffin sealed Belgium's place in the quarter-finals, seeing off Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-2 in Liege to give last year's runners-up an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Belgium will take on the United States, who wrapped up their tie against Serbia on Saturday, after Goffin came out on top in a baseline duel.

Spain knocked 2015 Davis Cup champions Great Britain out in Marbella, Albert Ramos-Vinolas preventing Cameron Norrie from pulling off another upset by winning 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

Germany will be Spain's next opponents after Alexander Zverev beat Nick Kyrgios 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to oust Australia.

Fabio Fognini regained his composure following a tantrum to seal a 3-1 win for Italy over Japan, while Croatia will take on Kazakhstan after beating Canada by the same margin.

