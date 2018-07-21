Fognini Sets Up Final Clash With Gasquet

Fabio Fognini remains on course for a second title of 2018 after downing Fernando Verdasco at the Swedish Open on Saturday.

The Italian was crowned champion in Sao Paulo earlier this year and will hope to turn a second final appearance into another trophy in Bastad.

A thrilling semi-final went to a deciding set and saw Fognini waste two breaks of serve as Verdasco refused to lie down.

His resolve was finally broken in the 12th game, however, Fognini converting his second match point to win 6-1 4-6 7-5 and set up a meeting with Richard Gasquet.

The fourth seed had a much more straightforward afternoon after brushing aside lucky loser Henri Laaksonen, Gasquet progressing 6-2 6-3.

Gasquet leads their head-to-head record 2-1, but Fognini won their last meeting in Monte Carlo five years ago.