Fognini Reaches Semifinals In Chengdu

Fabio Fognini is only two wins away from a fourth title of the season after cruising into the Chengdu Open semi-finals on Friday.

The top seed only needed just 66 minutes to dispatch Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-2, his win setting up a last-four encounter with Taylor Fritz.

Fritz came through an all-American quarter-final with Sam Querrey, the rising star only dropping four points on his serve in the second set after claiming the tie-break in the opener.

Joao Sousa will meet qualifier Bernard Tomic in the second semi-final, the latter ending the fairytale run of Felix Auger-Aliassime with a 6-2 6-4 win.