Fognini Downs Gasquet To Clinch Swedish Open

Fabio Fognini claimed a second title of 2018 after seeing off Richard Gasquet in the Swedish Open final on Sunday.

Gasquet showed admirable character to battle his way back into the contest after an impressive Fognini surge at the end of the first set, but the third seed's quality came through in the decider as he ran out a 6-3 3-6 6-1 winner.

Former French number one Gasquet made a solid start, losing just a single point in the first two games as he quickly broke serve, appearing to establish some control.

But Fognini, after taking a little longer to find his footing, soon hit back, winning each of the next five games on his way to a fairly comfortable clinching of the first set – secured with a hold to love.

The Italian looked to be in a real groove before the start of the second, though Gasquet came out swinging – winning arguably the rally of the match in the first game, his back-handed overhead volley giving Fognini too much to do.

That gave every indication Gasquet was not about to let his opponent cruise to victory and, although he did lose his serve in the fifth game, it came between two breaks of his own on his way to tying the match.

Fognini responded, however, stepping things up in the deciding set and surging on to win the tournament in Bastad.