Top seed Fabio Fognini started his tournament off with a 6-4 7-6 (7-2) beating of Ruben Bemelmans to set up a last-eight contest with Matthew Ebden, who needed three sets to defeat Matteo Berrettini.

American Taylor Fritz is also in the quarterfinals after needing just over an hour for a straight-sets win over Mikhail Kukushkin and will face compatriot Sam Querrey after he raced past Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 6-4.