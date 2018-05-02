Federer To Return In Stuttgart Open In June

The 20-time grand slam champion skipped the clay-court season for the second consecutive year to prepare for his Wimbledon defence.

Federer was due to return at the Gerry Weber Open, but the world number two has now entered the first event of the grass-court season - which starts on June 11.

The 36-year-old said: "The atmosphere at the TC Weissenhof is wonderful. You can immediately sense that there is a lot of life in the club. Of course, my expectations are high on grass, and I am looking forward to playing in Stuttgart again this year."

Roger Federer confirms his return to Stuttgart. 🇩🇪



Read More ▶️ https://t.co/P7dfMG1tbJ pic.twitter.com/dwktpaS8tg — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) May 2, 2018

The legendary Swiss suffered a shock second-round defeat to Tommy Haas in Stuttgart last year and lost to Dominic Thiem at the quarter-final stage in 2016.

Federer has not played since the stunning defeat to unheralded Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Open in March.