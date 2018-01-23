Edmund Claims Shock Win Over Dimitrov To Reach Aus Open Semis

OMNISPORT

Kyle Edmund progressed to a maiden grand slam semi-final with a stunning four-set win over Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open.

The Brit, already into the last eight of a major for the first time, surprised the third-seeded Dimitrov in a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win on Tuesday to continue his run in Melbourne.

While Dimitrov, a semi-finalist at the year's first grand slam in 2017, never reached his best level as he struggled with his serve in particular, Edmund impressed.

Edmund, ranked 49th in the world, attacked with his forehand and it paid off, victory secured after two hours, 49 minutes.

It marked the first time in three meetings that Edmund beat Dimitrov, with Rafael Nadal or Marin Cilic awaiting the 23-year-old in the semi-finals.

Edmund's forehand helped him control the first set and, while he gave up a break advantage, another breakthrough in the ninth game saw him take the opener.

Dimitrov raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second set as Edmund got wayward from the forehand side, 10 unforced errors off that wing allowing the Bulgarian to level the match.

But it was Dimitrov who would falter at the key moments in the third set.

He played low-percentage tennis late in the set, a double fault gifting Edmund the crucial break of serve in the eighth game.

Edmund was unable to consolidate a break midway through the fourth set, but Dimitrov netted a backhand to give the Brit a 5-4 lead.

At 15-30 in that ninth game, a Dimitrov backhand down the line was called in but Edmund challenged, replays showing it missed by a millimetre.

Edmund would make the most of that break, closing out a surprise victory.

Dimitrov: "Kyle deserves all the respect. He deserved to win, simple as that. He's been working so hard the past months. I've seen that."



More ▶️ https://t.co/DtodjOvuiH #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jGXT9vn1zb — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 23, 2018

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Edmund bt Dimitrov [3] 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Edmund – 46/48

Dimitrov – 32/36

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Edmund – 13/4

Dimitrov – 7/7

BREAK POINTS WON

Edmund – 5/15

Dimitrov – 3/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Edmund – 65

Dimitrov – 63

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Edmund – 75/43

Dimitrov – 68/53

TOTAL POINTS

Edmund – 122

Dimitrov – 118