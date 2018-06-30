Español
Dzumhur Defeats Mannarino To Win Title In Antalya

Top seed Adrian Mannarino was comfortably beaten by second seed Damir Dzumhur in the Antalya Open final.

Damir Dzumhur came out on top in a topsy-turvy Antalya Open final clash with Adrian Mannarino.

The world number 30 claimed his first ATP Tour title of the year, and third of his career, after coming through 6-1 1-6 6-1 in Turkey against Mannarino.

Dzumhur, the second seed, was cruising against the top seed after the first set, but he appeared to have collapsed as he lost the second by the same commanding scoreline.

 

Bizarrely, the Bosnian recovered to breeze past Mannarino again and win on the Tour for the first time since the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last October.

Dzumhur will now head to Wimbledon to take on Maximilian Marterer, while Mannarino plays Christian Garin in the first round.

