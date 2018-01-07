Español
Dolgopolov Ousts Two-Time Champion Troicki In Sydney

There will be no third Sydney International title for Viktor Troicki, who was beaten by Alexandr Dolgopolov in the first round.

OMNISPORT

Alexandr Dolgopolov knocked two-time champion Viktor Troicki out in the first round on day one of the Sydney International.

Dolgopolov put a Brisbane International quarter-final defeat to Nick Kyrgios behind him by seeing off Troicki 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 7-5 on Sunday.

The Ukrainian will come up against fourth seed Fabio Fognini in round two after serving 13 aces and breaking six times on a searing hot day, winning in two hours and 20 minutes.

Dolgopolov failed to serve out the match in the second set and was unable to convert a match point in the tie-break as Troicki hung in there.

He was not to be denied a place in the last 16, though, breaking for a second time in the final set to send Troicki packing.

Paolo Lorenzi will face top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in round two after beating local wildcard Jordan Thompson 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and Damir Dzumhur defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-4.

