Djokovic Undergoes 'Small Medical Intervention'

Novak Djokovic says he has undergone "a small medical intervention" on his elbow as the former world number one attempts to recover from a long-term injury.

Having been forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July, Djokovic ended his 2017 season prematurely in the hope an extended period of rest and rehabilitation would lead to a full recovery.

However, the Serbian continued to be troubled by the issue upon his return to competitive action this year, the 12-time grand slam singles champion losing to Hyeon Chung in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open last month.

And the 30-year-old now appears to have accepted the need for surgical intervention, although he has not offered a timescale for his likely return to action.

That was an incredible performance #Chung! Keep up great work. You’ve got this! 👏 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GjCwmnhXOd — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 22, 2018

Writing in a post on his Instagram account, Djokovic said:

"Hey guys, I owe you some news about my recovery. I've been carrying this injury for the past two years, and during this time I've been seeing many doctors. Truth be told, there were many different opinions, different diagnoses, different suggestions... It was not easy for me to choose which way to go and what to do. I took six months off last season hoping to come back fully recovered, but unfortunately I still felt pain. I really missed competing, it's in my blood and I had to give it a try on AO. Anyhow, I agreed with my team that I would try different methods after I finish in Australia and a few days ago I accepted to do a small medical intervention on my elbow. It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery. It's quite a journey this one, I have to say. I'm learning a lot and for that I'm grateful. I've always taken care of my body and looked for the most natural ways to heal, and my body has rewarded me with some incredible years on tour. I am super positive and excited to follow my recovery through so I can come back to the place I love the most. The court. I'll keep you posted and thanks for cheering me on!"

Like Djokovic, Andy Murray had already opted for an operation to treat a hip problem after a lengthy break in the second half of last season failed to produce the desired results and prevented him from competing in the Australian Open.

And world number one Rafael Nadal has also found himself on the treatment table of late.

The Spaniard battled a knee problem late in 2017 and is now sidelined again after suffering a leg injury at Melbourne Park, where, in the absence of his chief rivals, Swiss veteran Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic in the final to retain his crown at the age of 36.