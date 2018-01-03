Djokovic To Play Kooyong Classic as Australian Open Decision Looms

OMNISPORT

Novak Djokovic has added the Kooyong Classic to his schedule as the former world number one attempts to prove his fitness ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serbian is now due to contest both the Tie Break Tens at Melbourne Park on January 10, and the Kooyong Classic, an invitational competition staged at the former home of the Australian Open.

According to a statement on Djokovic's website, a decision will be made about his participation in the first major of the year after the two warm-up events.

An update here from my team: https://t.co/VJKakhY3bq — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 3, 2018

Djokovic has not played competitively since withdrawing from the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

The 30-year-old sat out the US Open and the ATP World Tour Finals in an attempt to recover from a persistent elbow problem.

He had been scheduled to appear at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the United Arab Emirates and then return to the ATP circuit at the Doha Open.

Former #USOpen champion @DjokerNole set to make his return to the court at the @KooyongClassic, with the hopes of returning for the Australian Open! https://t.co/sDfnswHw1k pic.twitter.com/IFPEiC9rIz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 3, 2018

Pain in the right elbow forced Djokovic to opt out of both events, though, casting his participation in the Australian Open, a competition he has won six times, into doubt.

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are also in doubt for the first grand slam of 2018 after withdrawing from the Brisbane International due to knee and hip issues respectively.