Djokovic Sees Off Nadal In Epic Wimbledon Semifinal

Novak Djokovic is through to his fifth Wimbledon final after overcoming long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller.

Novak Djokovic came through a tense deciding set to beat long-time rival Rafael Nadal and book his place in the Wimbledon final.

The three-time champion had held the upper hand when play was halted on Friday, claiming the third set in a tie-break just prior to the cut-off point at 11pm local time.

Nadal hit back when their clash resumed a day later, though, winning the fourth set of a classic semi-final to draw level as the two heavyweights of the sport slugged it out under the Centre Court roof.

 

The duo continued to thrill the full house in a dramatic final set that lasted 91 minutes.

Djokovic failed to convert a match-point opportunity in the 16th game but made no mistake second time around, sealing a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 3-6 10-8 victory after five hours and 14 minutes.

His reward is a clash with Kevin Anderson on Sunday after the South African overcame John Isner in the second-longest match in the tournament's history.

