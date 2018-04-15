Djokovic Reunites with Former Coach For Monte Carlo

Former world number one Novak Djokovic will link up with former coach Marian Vajda for the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic won all 12 of his grand slam titles with Vajda as part of his backroom team, before splitting with the Slovakian, fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic in May 2017 in a decision he described as "shock therapy".

However, a long-term elbow injury has severely hindered Djokovic's form and confidence and he has an underwhelming 3-3 record this season.

I wanted to share something simple I always try to remember. No matter how good you are at something, there is always more to learn, more to improve, more to explore... so keep your head in the game. I know I gotta keep mine. Monaco bound! #idemo #letsgo pic.twitter.com/BboyW8BwOa — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 12, 2018

The 30-year-old consequently split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek earlier this month, with Djokovic stating he is looking for new ways to rediscover his form.

But it is a tried-and-tested method that Djokovic will use in Monte Carlo, where he is a two-time winner, with Vajda – who first started working with the Serb star in 2006 – returning to his team.

Vajda has been helping Djokovic prepare for the clay-court season, and watched on during a practice session with David Goffin on Saturday.