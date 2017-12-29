Djokovic Pulls Out Of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

OMNISPORT

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship because of pain in his right elbow, placing his participation in the Australian Open in doubt.

Andy Murry has agreed to replace him for the exhibition match against Bautista Agut later today.

On the advice of his medical team, @DjokerNole has had to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. 3-time Grand Slam Champion @andy_murray has agreed to play an exhibition match against @BautistaAgut at 7 pm! We wish Novak a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/4HiJ0sDahA — MWTC (@MubadalaTennis) December 29, 2017

In a statement on his website, Djokovic said: "I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.”

"Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies.”

"I am very sad because I was eager to return to playing official matches. I enjoyed the practices and everything I did to get ready for the start of the season, including the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where I always enjoy playing.”

I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Classic. Thank you all for your support 🙏 https://t.co/2ZhtrADXzl — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 29, 2017

"Now I need to accept this situation, and to wait for the results of the therapies, in order to start playing tennis again and getting back to full rhythm.”

"This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days."

Djokovic’s return plans to play in Melbourne next month might currently be in doubt.