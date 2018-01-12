De Minaur Extends Dream Run By Reaching Sydney Final

OMNISPORT

Alex de Minaur's sensational form continued as the Australian teenager delighted fans at the Sydney International by reaching his first ATP World Tour final.

De Minaur, a semi-finalist in Brisbane last week, came from a set down to beat Benoit Paire 4-6 6-1 6-1.

He is now one win away from emulating Lleyton Hewitt, who won the Sydney title as an 18-year-old in 2000. Hewitt was in the crowd on Friday as De Minaur earned a place in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

The youngest ATP final since Nadal vs Djokovic at the 2007 @BNPPARIBASOPEN 🔜 @DaniilMedwed & @alexdeminaur will battle for the @SydneyTennis 🏆. pic.twitter.com/fh4ezBDIAG — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 12, 2018

In an on-court interview, the world number 167 said: "Thanks to this amazing crowd. They honestly got me through this match. I was a set down with not a lot of belief in me and this crowd just picked me up, picked my intensity up and got me over the line.

"I just tried to be tough, tried to find a way to keep making balls. I tried to make the most out of this occasion and I'm glad I came out with a win.

"It's incredible. I can't wait to get back out here tomorrow [in Saturday's final] and give it my all. It's gonna be fun."

"We had a camp where I played like some tie-breaks with him. He was, like, 15. I said, 'Wow, this guy is amazing. He is going to be good.'" - @SydneyTennis finalist Daniil Medvedev on teenager @alexdeminaur



Learn More ▶️: https://t.co/0CBVtR4uMz pic.twitter.com/EHcmuCbyTv — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 12, 2018

Medvedev also came from a set down to defeat Fabio Fognini in the other semi-final.

Fognini was 3-1 up in set two after winning the opener, but fell away badly thereafter, winning just two more games.