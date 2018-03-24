Cilic, Dimitrov And Del Potro Progress In Miami

While multiple other seeds also fell, the likes of Cilic, Dimitrov, Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori managed to advance.

Novak Djokovic's poor form continued with a shock second-round loss at the Miami Open, while Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov advanced Friday.

A six-time champion in Miami, Djokovic – the ninth seed at the ATP 1000 event – slumped to a straight-sets defeat against Benoit Paire.

The Sunshine Double campaign gets underway with a win...@delpotrojuan tops Haase in a fun one 6-4 5-7 6-2.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/B4rtATPfTh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2018

DJOKOVIC DOWNED

Djokovic, a 12-time grand slam champion, suffered a 6-3 6-4 loss to Paire, seeing his win-loss record this year slip to 3-3.

The Serbian has struggled on his return from an elbow injury, with the defeat ending his 16-match winning streak in Miami.

Djokovic was dominated by Paire, who converted four of eight break points to win in 67 minutes.

.@GrigorDimitrov survives a scare against Marterer 4-6 6-2 6-1 to reach the third round in Miami.



Meets Chardy next up!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/2fXGusZxyE — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2018

CILIC, DIMITROV AND DEL POTRO ADVANCE

Cilic, the second seed, was too good for Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5 6-3 in the second round.

It was largely a good day for the top seeds, with Dimitrov rallying to overcome Maximilian Marterer 4-6 6-2 6-1.

Del Potro, coming off his success at Indian Wells, also progressed thanks to a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory over Robin Haase.

Awaiting the fifth seed in the third round is Nishikori, who got past John Millman 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3.

"Of course, I want to be able to play as well as I want to play. Just it's impossible at the moment. That's all. I lost to a better player." 🗨️ @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/wOkqm7KQgJ — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) March 23, 2018

RAONIC CRUISES, GOFFIN EXITS

Raonic served 16 aces to ease to a 6-3 6-3 win over Swedish teenager Mikael Ymer.

On his return from an eye injury, seventh seed David Goffin was the top-ranked player to depart, crushed by Joao Sousa 6-0 6-1.

Other seeds to fall included Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Muller and Andrey Rublev.