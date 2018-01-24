Chung Continues Dream Australian Open Run

OMNISPORT
Hyeon Chung continued his historic run at the Australian Open, proving too good for Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
A rising star on the ATP World Tour, Chung claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Sandgren on Rod Laver Arena.
The 21-year-old, already the first South Korean to reach a major quarter-final, was largely untroubled on his way to the last four, winning in two hours, 28 minutes.
Chung, winner of the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, produced a fine display against his American opponent, also a surprise packet in Melbourne.
Awaiting Chung in the last four will be either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych.
Having beaten Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on his way to the last eight, Chung had few troubles against the world number 97.
A single break was enough during the first set as both players seemed to make nervous starts.
The duo traded breaks in the second, but Chung edged the tie-break, winning the final three points.
That just about ended Sandgren's challenge, Chung breaking for a 3-1 lead to see out a convincing win, although he was pushed in the final game.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Chung bt Sandgren 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Chung – 29/34
Sandgren – 37/43
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Chung – 7/3
Sandgren – 12/5
BREAK POINTS WON
Chung – 4/13
Sandgren – 2/8
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Chung – 76
Sandgren – 55
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Chung – 70/62
Sandgren – 72/45
TOTAL POINTS
Chung – 115
Sandgren – 96