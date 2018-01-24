Chung Continues Dream Australian Open Run

OMNISPORT

Hyeon Chung continued his historic run at the Australian Open, proving too good for Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

A rising star on the ATP World Tour, Chung claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 win over Sandgren on Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old, already the first South Korean to reach a major quarter-final, was largely untroubled on his way to the last four, winning in two hours, 28 minutes.

Chung, winner of the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, produced a fine display against his American opponent, also a surprise packet in Melbourne.

The must-see interview of the #AusOpen.



What a day for Hyeon Chung. pic.twitter.com/3KL9qAmGfQ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

Awaiting Chung in the last four will be either Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych.

Having beaten Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on his way to the last eight, Chung had few troubles against the world number 97.

A single break was enough during the first set as both players seemed to make nervous starts.

The duo traded breaks in the second, but Chung edged the tie-break, winning the final three points.

That just about ended Sandgren's challenge, Chung breaking for a 3-1 lead to see out a convincing win, although he was pushed in the final game.

What was Hyeon Chung thinking on match point?



"If I win one more point, I make history in Korea."#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/XoZUTItGDi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2018

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Chung bt Sandgren 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Chung – 29/34

Sandgren – 37/43

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Chung – 7/3

Sandgren – 12/5

BREAK POINTS WON

Chung – 4/13

Sandgren – 2/8

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Chung – 76

Sandgren – 55

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Chung – 70/62

Sandgren – 72/45

TOTAL POINTS

Chung – 115

Sandgren – 96