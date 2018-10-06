Español
Transfer Tracker
ATP Tour

Basilashvili Defeats Edmund To Book Del Potro Final In Beijing

Juan Martin del Potro's opponent in the China Open final will be Nikoloz Basilashvili, who overcame Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 on Saturday.

REUTERS

 

Nikoloz Basilashvili booked a China Open final meeting with Juan Martin del Potro courtesy of a straight-sets victory over Kyle Edmund on Saturday.

Del Potro was the beneficiary of Fabio Fognini's withdrawal from the day's first semi-final due to an ankle injury, before Basilashvili overcame fifth seed Edmund 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

The win sees the world number 34 into his second ATP 500 final of 2018, after his triumph at the German Tennis Championships in July.

 

Edmund, yet to reach a final at the 500 level, saw three set points come and go towards the end of the opener and the world number 16 was left further frustrated in letting slip a 4-1 lead in the breaker.

Basilashvili raced into a 3-0 lead at the start of the second set and, although he was broken when serving for the match at 5-3, hit back immediately to seal victory and a meeting with 22-time Tour winner Del Potro.

Tennis ATP
Previous Wozniacki Waltzes Past Wang Into China Open Final
Read
Wozniacki Waltzes Past Wang Into China Open Final
Next