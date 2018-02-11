Español
On Demand
ATP Tour

Basic Wins First Career Title In Sofia

Getty Images

In a battle of two ATP final debutants, it was Mirza Basic who prevailed against Marius Copil.

 

Mirza Basic clinched his first career ATP singles title with a hard-fought victory over Marius Copil in the Sofia Open final.

Both players were contesting their first final on the tour, with qualifier Basic having seen off three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the showpiece.

And it was the Bosnian who prevailed in a three-set battle that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

After each player won a tie-break, Basic edged the decider, winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.

The tournament victory is set to move him into the world's top 100 at a career-high ranking of 76.

Tennis ATP Sofia Open
Previous Pouille Triumphs As Gasquet Suffers Montpellier He
Read
Pouille Triumphs As Gasquet Suffers Montpellier Heartbreak Again
Next Muguruza Excited To Have 'The Conchita Mind' On He
Read
Muguruza Excited To Have 'The Conchita Mind' On Her Team