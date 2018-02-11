Basic Wins First Career Title In Sofia

Mirza Basic clinched his first career ATP singles title with a hard-fought victory over Marius Copil in the Sofia Open final.

Both players were contesting their first final on the tour, with qualifier Basic having seen off three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the showpiece.

Mirza Basic celebrates his maiden ATP title, becoming just the second Bosnian to lift a trophy.





And it was the Bosnian who prevailed in a three-set battle that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

After each player won a tie-break, Basic edged the decider, winning 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.

The tournament victory is set to move him into the world's top 100 at a career-high ranking of 76.