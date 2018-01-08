OMNISPORT

Andy Murray is relishing his rehab after undergoing surgery in an attempt to fix a hip issue that has interrupted his career.

Murray announced on Monday that he had undergone surgery on a problem that has kept him out since last year's quarter-final exit at Wimbledon and forced him to pull out of the Australian Open.

The former world number one is hoping to return in time for the grass-court season, with two of his three grand slam titles having come at the All-England Club.

Join us in wishing Andy a get well soon after his recent hip surgery! 💪



📸: @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/5oTvroeDrX — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) January 8, 2018

And he posted a further update on Instagram with a photo of him on his hospital bed alongside a beaming Jamie Delgado, who is part of Murray's coaching team.

The post read: "A little post op photo. I'm feeling really positive and looking forward to starting rehab. Thanks to everyone for the well wishes and support the last few days... It really helps. And everyone try and find a partner who looks at you the way @jamie__delgado looks at me."