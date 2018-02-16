Anderson Battles Into New York Open Quarters

Kevin Anderson survived a scare to reach the New York Open quarter-finals, while Sam Querrey eased into the last eight.

Anderson, last year's US Open runner-up, was pushed by Ernesto Escobedo before scraping past the qualifier 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the second round on Thursday.

The South African, the top seed at the ATP 250 event, served 22 aces and needed four match points to claim his win after leading 6-2 in the third-set tie-break.

Top seeds Kevin Anderson, Sam Querrey begin their New York Open campaigns.



Awaiting Anderson in the quarter-finals is Frances Tiafoe after the American overcame Dudi Sela 6-4 3-6 6-0.

Meanwhile, Querrey had few problems against Mikhail Youzhny, brushing past the Russian 6-4 6-3.

The second seed sent down 13 aces and saved all three break points he faced, winning in 64 minutes.

Querrey will face Ivo Karlovic after the big-serving Croatian proved too good for American sixth seed Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-4.