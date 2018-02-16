Español
On Demand
ATP Tour

Anderson Battles Into New York Open Quarters

Getty Images

Top seeds Kevin Anderson and Sam Querrey moved into the New York Open quarter-finals.

Kevin Anderson survived a scare to reach the New York Open quarter-finals, while Sam Querrey eased into the last eight.

Anderson, last year's US Open runner-up, was pushed by Ernesto Escobedo before scraping past the qualifier 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the second round on Thursday.

The South African, the top seed at the ATP 250 event, served 22 aces and needed four match points to claim his win after leading 6-2 in the third-set tie-break.

 

Awaiting Anderson in the quarter-finals is Frances Tiafoe after the American overcame Dudi Sela 6-4 3-6 6-0.

Meanwhile, Querrey had few problems against Mikhail Youzhny, brushing past the Russian 6-4 6-3.

The second seed sent down 13 aces and saved all three break points he faced, winning in 64 minutes.

Querrey will face Ivo Karlovic after the big-serving Croatian proved too good for American sixth seed Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-4.

Tennis ATP New York Open
Previous All Eyes On Federer and The World No.1 Ranking Spo
Read
All Eyes On Federer and The World No.1 Ranking Spot
Next Monfils Cruises Into Last Eight In Buenos Aires
Read
Monfils Cruises Into Last Eight In Buenos Aires