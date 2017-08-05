Justin Gatlin triumphs as Usain Bolt Denied a Golden 100m Swansong

Usain Bolt was unable to end his illustrious career with yet another individual gold, finishing third as Justin Gatlin triumphed in the IAAF World Championships 100 metres final on Saturday.

The Jamaican icon, an eight-time Olympic champion with 11 world titles, will now hang up his spikes following an uncharacteristically sluggish display at the championships

After handing Usain Bolt his first ever defeat, 100 meter winner Justin Gatlin bows 🙇 down to the GOAT 🐐



By clocking up a time of 10.07 seconds in the heats he advanced to Saturday's semi-finals, where, although making significant improvements, was still beaten by Christian Coleman as the duo qualified fastest for Sunday's men's 100 metre final.

For Gatlin, this result is likely to hold huge significance, having played second-fiddle to Bolt for much of his career.