Racing Club Raise Lautaro Martinez Release Clause

Racing Club's Lautaro Martinez has agreed to stay at the Superliga side until the end of the season, with the forward's release clause having been raised.

Martinez claimed last year he had an offer to join Real Madrid, while Racing criticised Atletico Madrid in December after the LaLiga club allegedly gave the striker a medical without permission.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South American football, earning Argentina youth caps and scoring 13 Superliga goals over the last two seasons.

@RacingClub president Victor Blanco speaking with @TyCSports about Lautaro Martínez signing a new deal at the club: "We have the jewel of Argentine football & he's worth more than $20M. He's going to stay until at least June 30 to play the Copa Libertadores." pic.twitter.com/VTmqHyKS4o — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) January 11, 2018

Amid continued speculation linking Martinez with a move to Europe, Racing confirmed on Thursday the player has signed a new contract with the club.

"I always said that I wanted to stay and here I am," Martinez said.

"I want to fight for the Copa Libertadores."

Racing are mid-table in the Superliga after 12 games, Martinez having scored three goals in his last four games, including in a 2-1 win at leaders Boca Juniors.