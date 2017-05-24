Americans Overseas: Last-Gasp Luca

The club season might be winding down, but many Americans are making a bang before it does. And there was plenty of drama on display as the red, white and blue got their under-20 World Cup journey underway.

BELGIUM

It was the fourth straight start for 21-year-old national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath for Club Brugge in Belgium and the 2-1 win over Gent clinched a Champions League qualification berth . Gent will have to settle for the Europa League. Their lone goal came from Jacksonville, Fla. native Kenny Saief following a brilliant dribble into the box, his eighth goal in all competitions.

ENGLAND

Feeling the love on a Monday morning ❤️#SCFC pic.twitter.com/KpppW0VgVf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 22, 2017 Geoff Cameron stepped in at right back in Stoke City’s final game of the season and set up the game-winner in the Potters 1-0 win over Southampton. Stoke finished in 13th place, six points above the drop zone and just two points out of 8th. Reading FC midfielder Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner will meet at Wembley next Monday. The national team midfielder and former national team striker advanced to the Championship playoff final and the final promotion berth to the Premier League.

GERMANY

Former FC Dallas academy star Weston McKennie made his first team debut with FC Schalke 04 in the final round of Bundesliga action. The 18-year-old midfielder came on in the 77th minute of the Royal Blues match against fellow American Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt. He’s the 11th-youngest player to participate in Germany’s top-flight league this season.

Fellow Schalke American Haji Wright, who spent time in MLS with the LA Galaxy and in the NASL with the New York Cosmos, was on the bench but still awaits his first team debut. After spending the first seven weeks in the relegation zone, Schalke finished the season in tenth place, while the u-19 team, including McKennie, Wright and fellow American Nick Taitague advanced to the semifinals. McKennie and Wright were both promoted to Schalke’s first team for next season.

First #S04 substitution:

↩️ Donis #Avdijaj

↪️ @WMckennie

Good luck for your debut, Weston! #FCIS04 pic.twitter.com/EHlBSUi073 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 20, 2017 Christian Pulisic turned into Borussia Dortmund’s super-sub down the stretch and did it again in the finale against Werder Bremen. The Pennsylvania native started the second half and made an impact, including drawing a last-minute match-winning penalty in Dortmund’s 4-3 comeback win that lifted them to third in the table with an automatic berth in next year’s Champions League. The 18-year-old phenom played in all but five of the yellow-and-black’s league games and scored four times in all competitions. One match remains for Dortmund, the German Cup final against Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in Berlin.

When it feels like summer is finally on the way 😝✌️☀️ #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/1UWvRxktw7 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 17, 2017 Fabian Johnson played 74 minutes at right back in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 2-2 draw with last-place Darmstadt. Johnson signed a contract extension with 9th placed Gladbach last week and his recovery from an injured hamstring puts him in position for the US’s next World Cup qualification matches next month.

Other headlines:

- While Julian Green didn’t get off the bench in the finale, he did make 10 appearances with a goal for VfB Stuttgart since getting transferred from Bayern Munich during the winter window. After Stuttgart’s season ending victory, Green and his new teammates will be joining Bayern in the Bundesliga next season as 2.Bundesliga champions.

YES! Bundesliga, here we come 🏆👌🏾 #VfB #jg37 pic.twitter.com/bBKKHC2V8T — Julian Green (@J_Green37) May 21, 2017 - Former Colorado Rapids defender Shane O’Neill wore the captain’s arm band and led NAC Breda in a shut out against Volendam in the 2-0 second leg victory of the promotion playoffs, for a 4-2 aggregate victory. O’Neill earned team of the week honors for his performance. After finishing fifth in the regular season, NAC advances to face Eredivisie strugglers NEC Nijmegen in a home-and-away series for the right to play in the Dutch top flight next season. Het @VI_nl Elftal van de Week van de Halve Finale van de Jupiler Play-Offs. @mvvmaastricht hofleverancier met vier spelers!👏 pic.twitter.com/jTPetVd60k — Jupiler League (@jupilerleague) May 23, 2017 - Desevio Payne might be leaving Groningen, but the South Carolina native is staying in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old right back has signed a two-year deal with Excelsior, who finished in 12th place this past season. 📸 Welkom bij Excelsior Rotterdam: Desevio Payne! #excelsiorrdam #samensterk #eredivisie #voetbal ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/FLnx8VTFV3 — Excelsior Rotterdam (@excelsiorrdam) May 18, 2017 Time to move On⏱. Thanks for all the support!⚽️🙋🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7Toh3T8G3j — Desevio Payne (@TheDesevio2) May 22, 2017

- NYC loanee Mix Diskerud earned an assist on the final goal in IFK Goteborg’s 4-0 road win at GIF Sundsvall. After 10 games, Goteborg is 10th in the table, but just four points out of the European berths.



- Brendan Hines-Ike helped Orebro earn the shutout in a 0-0 draw at Halmstad.



- After scoring 10 goals for their reserves, 21-year-old striker Maki Tall made his Ligue 2 debut count. The Washington, D.C. native came off the bench and scored five minutes later for Tours senior side in a 3-2 loss to Ajaccio in their Ligue 2 finale.

[#INTERVIEW] @MakiTall, soir de première !

Entrée en jeu à @ACAjaccio, @MakiTall nous raconte son 1️⃣er ⚽️ en pro

L'enfant du club est de retour! @Theosonsmith retrouve les terrains d'entraînement du SDR avant de rejoindre l'@equipedefrance Espoirs 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/FDv4Sydr65 — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) May 23, 2017

