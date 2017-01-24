Americans Overseas: Crossing the Midway Point

By Phil Schoen

The second half of the season is picking up steam, as Bundesliga players got back in action after their four week break. However, Fabian Johnson was not among them. The Borussia Moenchengladbach winger is one of several injured Americans who are on the shelf, rather than on the field. Stoke City’s Geoff Cameron has been out since October, and was actually in Los Angeles last week seeing specialists in an effort to get back in action. Sunderland youngster Lynden Gooch is still on the sideline, and will likely be unavailable for another three to four weeks.

Several players have moved to new clubs, while others are looking to do the same. While a move to join Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund did not pan out, nor did a potential move to Moenchengladbach, it seems Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem could be on the move after all. Reports out of the Netherlands have the Washington D.C. product on his way to VV Venlo, who lead the Dutch second division. The 19-year-old playmaker has only made two substitute appearances this season for the Gunners, both in EFL Cup play.

After splitting the past decade between West Ham and Birmingham City, former national team defender Jonathan Spector appears to be making a move to MLS. Blues manager Gianfranco Zola has confirmed that the 30-year-old Chicagoan will be leaving during the winter window, and while a destination has not been officially announced, Orlando City seems to be the favorite.

Former US national teamer Miguel Ibarra is headed back to Minnesota. The 26-year-old attacker is leaving Mexico’s Club Leon, where he’s been playing for the past two years. Ibarra returns to the Twin Cities for the Loons’ inaugural MLS season, after starring for Minnesota during their NASL days.

A stellar first half of the season for Portugal minnows Varzim has the sharks circling around the 19- year-old Texan. The Dallas-area native has reportedly already agreed to terms with Portuguese giants Benfica, but Varzim has not agreed to the deal – and when Benfica’s reserve side hosted his old club in second division play, Parks was nowhere to be seen as Varzim held on for a 2-1 road win, good enough to leap over Benfica II into sixth place in the Segunda. There’s no word on when Parks will see the field again, as reports have Varzim’s president unhappy that the American rejected a different deal to move to Portimonense.

Former Molde winger Josh Gatt continues his audition tour, as he trained this past week with Austria’s Rapid Vienna. The 25-year-old Michigander actually began his career in Austria with Rheindorf Altach before moving to Norway for the past four seasons. Gatt suited up and played 77 minutes for Rapid in a friendly against regional side Traiskirchen, scoring in a 7-1 win. He followed that up with a 45 minute stint against Neustadt on Monday. There’s no word yet on whether Rapid will offer a contract.

Born in Paris, raised in Virginia and blooming in Sweden. That’s Romain Gall, the former u20 forward who just signed a three year deal with Swedish Allsvenskan side Sundsvall. The former Columbus Crew project scored nine goals with Norway’s Nykopping last season.

Vi hälsar Romain Gall hjärtligt välkommen till klubben! https://t.co/faSOxDJzHJ — GIF Sundsvall (@GIFSundsvall) January 22, 2017

American imports are becoming all the rage in Germany, as Isaiah Young is the latest teenager to try his luck in the Bundesliga. The 18-year-old forward signed a pro deal with Werder Bremen this past week, turning down a scholarship offer from Wake Forest last fall.

Blessed to say I have signed my first official professional contract with SV Werder Bremen. First and foremost I do this for God. Secondly, I would like to thank all my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who all have played apart in bringing me to this moment. I appreciate it all. I am extremely grateful. A photo posted by Isaiah Young (@zay3010) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Congrats to U18 player Isaiah Young who has signed his first pro contract with German side SV Werder Bremen.Well done Isaiah! #PDAProduces — PDA Soccer (@PDASoccer) January 22, 2017

A few young Americans are getting a look with the first team, like Haji Wright for Schalke 04 and McKinze Gaines for Wolfsburg. Both players have impressed enough to be considered as candidates for the first team this spring.

On the women’s side, even though the NWSL is about to kick off its fifth season, more and more female stars are deciding to head overseas. Among the latest, long-time USWNT star Heather O’Reilly, who is headed to Arsenal. Fellow Yank Crystal Dunn recently signed with Chelsea. Among the latest to make the jump is the University of Florida’s four time All American Savannah Jordan, who joins Lauren Silver and Haley Rosen at Scottish powerhouse Glasgow City, who will be gunning for their 11th straight league crown. USWNT Alex Morgan and Ashley Lawrence are at PSG while Canadian stalwart Kadeisha Buchanan is at Olympique Lyon.

Want more from @HeatherOReilly's first interview?



You can now watch the full video for free on Arsenal Player ➡️️ https://t.co/Ygt8re2veb pic.twitter.com/uQ8m8zqiuu — Arsenal Ladies (@ArsenalLadies) January 20, 2017

And now a look at some more of what was happening on the field:

ENGLAND

It took an injury to the regular starter at right back, but national teamer De Andre Yedlin does not look like he wants to let go yet after five straight starts. The former Sounder set up two goals in a 4-0 win over Rotherham United in a performance that had Sky Sports analyst Peter Beagrie labelling Yedlin as the best fullback in the English Championship. The win lifted the Magpies to the top of the championship over Brighton, who have a game in hand.

Eric Lichaj is one of the forgotten players who could be resurrected under new national team boss Bruce Arena. Lichaj wore the captain’s armband and helped Nottingham Forest keep the clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Bristol City.

Down in League Two, 22-year-old Virginia native Gboly Ariyibi has a new boss. Former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell took the reins at Chesterfield last week and seems impressed with the former Southampton youth player, who played well in a 0-0 draw with Wimbledon.

Caldwell on Ariyibi: "With the talent he's got, he could be anything he wants to be. I'm really looking forward to working with him." — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 21, 2017

Reading youngster Andrija Novakovich just can’t stop scoring, netting a brace in the Royals u23 4-1 drubbing of Birmingham City. The win extends the Royals lead at the top of Group H of the Premier League Cup. The 20-year-old Wisconsin native now has nine goals in just 16 matches played for Reading’s reserves in all competitions.

GERMANY

Christian Pulisic was rumored to be on the move, but Dortmund announced on Monday that he will be sticking around for awhile. The 18-year-old Pennsylvania native signed a deal that will keep him with the Schwarz und Gelb into 2020. Pulisic has scored twice in 19 games for BvB this season. He played the full 90 in the 2-1 win this weekend against Werder Bremen that lifted Dortmund from sixth to fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Christian Pulisic verlängert bis zum 30. Juni 2020⚠️ // Christian Pulisic has extended his contract until 30 June 2020. 💛 #22until2020 #bvb pic.twitter.com/YuyHYb7ptE — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 23, 2017

Joe Gyau and Mario Rodriguez marked their debuts for new club SGS Grossaspach in a 3-0 friendly loss at second division leaders Heidenheim. Rodriguez started and played 68 minutes, while Gyau stepped on at the hour mark. Fellow American David Yelldell played the second half in goal. They open the second half of the season next weekend at home against Rodriguez’s old club, Chemnitzer.

US youth goalkeeper Justin vom Steeg made his first appearance with the first team in a friendly against Uerdingen.

Played my first game with the pros today👍 https://t.co/0QyBw6BTma — Justin Vom Steeg (@jvomsteeg) January 21, 2017

MEXICO

Paul Arriola, fresh off last week’s stunning volley for a goal, set up Tijuana’s late winner in a 1-0 road win at Chivas of Guadalajara. Arriola ran onto a pass in the corner and sent in a well-weighted cross from Milton Carraglio to head home the winner. Fellow national teamers Joe Corona and Michael Orozco also started for Xolos who lead Liga MX after the opening three games of the Clausura season.

Former national teamer Jonathan Bornstein continues his good play at fullback with a 90 minute sting in Queretarao’s scoreless draw at Puebla.

NETHERLANDS

Shane O’Neill put in a solid 90 minutes for NAC Breda in 2-0 over cellar dwelling Achilles 29. The win lifts Breda to fifth and in position for a playoff berth after 21 rounds. It’s the former Colorado Rapids star’s 12th start of the season.

SCOTLAND

It didn’t take long for young Bournemouth loanee Emerson Hyndman to make his mark at Rangers. The Dallas native came off the bench in the 73rd minute of a 1-1 game for his first official action with the Scottish giants in a fourth round cup match against Motherwell. In the final minute, the 20-year-old Fulham and FC Dallas anticipated well and stepped into a poor clearance, threading a perfect one-time pass through to Kenny Miller who scored the winning goal. Rangers face Greenock Morton next month in the fifth round.

Good win today, enjoyed my debut. Class from Kenny to put away those two late goals. 👏 — Emerson Hyndman (@emersonhyndman) January 21, 2017

There will be one extra game in the long season for Hearts, as they were held in cup play at Raith Rovers, 1-1. That means Perry Kitchen, Bjorn Johnsen and company will suit up at home for a fourth round replay this Wednesday.

SPAIN

Levante has cleared a spot for young American Shaq Moore. The defender will take the place of Brazilian Rafa Martins whose contract was cancelled. Levante leads the Segunda by seven points and seems destined for promotion to La Liga. The 20-year-old American has started 19 games for Levante’s B squad this season.

These are just a few of the U.S. footballers playing overseas. We will continue to shine the light on many more in the weeks and months to come. American soccer ambassadors continue to make inroads around the globe.