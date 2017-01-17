Americans Overseas: Back To The Grindstone

By Phil Schoen

The holidays are over and the football is getting back to full swing, and there is much to catch up on when it comes to Americans Overseas.

In the coaching ranks, Bob Bradley’s stint as a Premier League manager came to an abrupt end as he was fired by Swansea City. The move hasn’t helped the Swans who remain mired in the EPL basement, winning just one of the four games since Bradley’s departure – a last minute result against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace. If you believe some reports, Bradley is now under consideration to take charge of Norway’s national team and Major League Soccer expansion side LA FC.

Following Bradley’s failure in Wales, there is a concern about how much that might affect the opportunities for other American managers in Europe. There were rumors that Jesse Marsch and David Wagner might move on to bigger jobs – Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg and Germany’s Wolfsburg, respectively – but Marsch appears to be staying with MLS’s NY Red Bulls and Wagner continues to guide Championship side Huddersfield Town. According to German sports daily Bild, Wagner could be joined by fellow American Terrence Boyd, on a rehab loan from RB Leipzig. Wagner had coached Boyd earlier in his career in the Borussia Dortmund reserves.

"I haven't played in the Bundesliga, so I can't say I'm a Bundesliga player." #USMNT's @TBoyd91 has one main goal 👉 https://t.co/Y2DIyNnn6d pic.twitter.com/YuvwQISqkT — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 16, 2017

There’s another American trying to guide his team to promotion, as Joe Enoch’s has Osnabruck in third place in the 3.Liga, which resumes action at the end of January.

Also of note, on the women’s side, Alex Morgan made her Olympique Lyon debut in a 3-0 win at Guingamp. The U.S. star set up Eugenie Le Sommer for one of the goals and her first assist. Canadian defender Keisha Buchanan played 90 minutes for the win in her debut.

MOVES

After shining for the past two seasons for Norway’s Molde, US national team goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has made the move to Belgium powerhouse Club Brugge. His new manager is Belgian goalkeeping legend Michel Preud’homme. He begins his new career next weekend as the Jupiler League resumes with Brugge on the road at Standard Liege.

Promising Liverpool prospect Brooks Lennon could be headed stateside on loan. Numerous reports have Real Salt Lake trying to pry the young attacker away from Anfield for the new MLS season. If so, he’s headed home on a high note, scoring two goals for Liverpool’s u23’s in a 4-1 beating of Barnet.

Julian Green was among the Americans making a move in the winter window. The Tampa native left Bayern Munich for a fresh start at Stuttgart.

Long-time Dortmund product Joe Gyau is reportedly on the move to the 3.Liga Sonnenhof Grossaspach, where he will join former national team goalkeeper David Yelldell and fellow former phenom Mario Rodriguez, who just transferred in from Chemnitz, scoring Grossaspach’s lone goal in a 4-1 friendly loss to Hoffenheim in his debut. Gyau’s career has been hampered by a series of injuries. Another young American also appears to be leaving Dortmund’s books, as Junior Flores is reportedly making a move to MLS.

Same mindset, same hunger... only difference is im coming into this new year feeling 💯. First training in 2017 done with my lil sis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uHsKOuohy1 — Joe Gyau (@36finest) January 1, 2017

After a stellar debut season in goal with Sligo Rovers in Ireland’s Premier Division, 25-year-old Dedham, Mass. native Ciaran Nugent is making the move to Galway. Nugent took over the starting spot late in the season and earned six shutouts in the final seven games of the season.

2/2 thanks to @sligorovers and @DaveRobertson11 The past year meant a lot, and I wanted to formally write out a small thank you note. pic.twitter.com/olEutKykFW — Ciaran Nugent (@c_lion13) January 11, 2017

Ventura Alvarado helped Club America to a berth in the Liga MX final and a fourth placed finish in the Club World Cup, but now joins Santos Laguna for the new season.

Left back Greg Garza leaves Tijuana for new MLS side Atlanta United, where he could be joined by national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan, currently at Middlesbrough.

New Jersey teen Adam Ozeri has jumped from Argentina’s Banfield to Alianza Lima in Peru. The 18-year-old central midfielder started his international career in Spain, leading Cornella in scoring en route to Spanish under15 title before making the move to Argentina, initially playing with Racing.

Erik Palmer-Brown is back on the books at MLS’s Sporting KC after his loan to Porto ended. Meanwhile, a strong first half of the season with Varzim has transfer rumors swirling around Texan midfielder Keaton Parks.

Oft-injured attacker Josh Gatt is looking for a new club. He was released by Norwegian side Molde at the end of the season, and was unable to secure a new deal in Germany with Nurnberg.

Scottish giants Rangers have picked up Emerson Hyndman on loan from Bournemouth. The Dallas native has yet to play for the Cherries after last summer’s transfer from Fulham. He joins two other Americans in the top flight Former DC United midfielder Perry Kitchen and has taken over the role as Hearts captain, while Norwegian-American striker Bjorn Johnsen has scored five goals for Hearts so far this season. Hearts first match after the winter break is at league-leading Celtic, Jan. 29.

ENGLAND

No one got on the score sheet in England’s Championship division, but several U.S. defenders helped their team get good results. Eric Lichaj helped Nottingham Forest earn a road point in a scoreless draw at Birmingham City, with Jonathan Spector in defense.

Tim Ream and Fulham kept a clean sheet with a 2-0 home win over Barnsley.

DeAndre Yedlin returned to Newcastle’s starting lineup in a 2-1 road win at Brentford. Coupled with a Brighton defeat, Newcastle returns to the top of the Championship table.

RSL academy product Seb Des Pres has made the move to Blackpool in England’s League Two, and is turning eyes already. The 18 year old has already suited up with the first team in a Checkatrade Cup match. Then in his u19 debut, dribbled through the Bury defense to score a great individual goal in the fourth minute of a 9-0 win.

🔥 What about this brilliant individual goal from Seb Des Pres at the weekend? pic.twitter.com/Yfppn2ENN9 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) January 16, 2017

FRANCE

Timothy Weah is starting the new year in style, scoring a brace for PSG’s u19s in a 2-1 road win over Amiens. PSG’s youngsters have not lost a match since October, and are tied atop the national championship table with LeHavre.

ISRAEL

Former Columbus Crew striker Aaron Schoenfeld is starting the new year in style for Hapoel Tel Aviv. Just four days after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 cup win over Ironi Ramat Hasharon, Schoenfeld found the net again in the first league match of the new year, but it wasn’t enough, as Ironi Kiryat Schmona held on for the 2-1 win. It’s the Knoxville native’s first league goal since mid-September, after scoring eight last season.

MEXICO

A great day for the Yanks in Tijuana, who pounded Puebla, 6-2. Paul Arriola put Xolos in front to stay with a masterful volley just after the hour mark. He also assisted on Tijuana’s second goal, making up for a foul which led to Puebla’s go-ahead goal. Meanwhile, Joe Corona marked his Tijuana return with a goal off the bench. Last season, Corona helped Dorados win the Liga Ascenso title while on loan. It’s Corona’s first league goal for Xolos since 2012. Michael Orozco put in a full shift at right back.

84th Min. 6-2 Add another for @xolos_en. @JoeCorona15 taps in a ball for his goal on his return to the team. Welcome back!! #GoXolos pic.twitter.com/2dXUWRZom5 — @Xolos_En (@xolos_en) January 14, 2017

US national team goalkeeper William Yarbrough kept a clean sheet for Club Leon on the road at Necaxa in a 1-0 win. It was a big improvement to the four goals he allowed in the Clausura opener, a 4-2 home loss to Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca.

Gonzalez put in another 90 minute shift this past weekend as the Tuzos topped Jaguares, 1-0. Pachuca stands second on goal differential after two rounds.

Right back Edwin Castillo started for Monterrey, who came from behind to draw 2-2 against Chivas. The result puts Monterrey third in the table.

Jonathan Bornstein started at left back for Queretaro, helping the road runners earn a scoreless draw against Morelia, despite playing a man down for nearly an hour.

NETHERLANDS

South Carolina born right back Desevio Payne netted his first top-flight goal in Gronigen’s 4-1 win at Heracles. It was his first action of the season for the first team as he stepped in for the suspended regular starter, and his debut tally proved to be the game-winner. The win moved Groningen to within three points of the European playoff spots in the Eredivisie.

Great result yesterday. Very delighted with my first goal for the Club in the eredivisie. A big thank you to all the fans.⚽️. @fcgroningen pic.twitter.com/hLU15lGQlP — Desevio Payne (@TheDesevio2) January 15, 2017

PANAMA



Former Puebla prospect Austin Guerrero has moved a bit further south to rekindle his career. The Chula Vista, Calif. born goalkeeper is in Panama with Alianza, who opened the new Clausura tournament with a 1-0 loss at Atletico Veraguense with the former University of Portland star in net.

SPAIN

Mukwelle Akale found the net for Villarreal’s C team in a 3-1 win over Silla. The second minute goal is the third of the season for the Minnesota native.

VIETNAM

Former Portland Timber and US youth defender Mobi Fehr is back in action, signing with Vietnamese V.League 1 side Hoang Anh Gia Lai. He’s started both matches for HAGL to start the new season, but both went down as losses. Fehr spent last season in Japan’s third division.

Fehr’s not alone in Vietnam, as former Seattle Sounders prospect Ashkanov Apollon is starting up front for Long An, who have a win and a draw in their opening matches to stand third in the V.League 1 standings. The 25-year-old Boston-born striker has spent much of his career in Thailand.

CORRECTION

As we try to keep track of the growing number of Americans plying their trade abroad, mistakes can happen. Honestly, I’m amazed it doesn’t happen more often. I do want to correct something from our November 14th column of last year about Mahip Riar. The Toronto born Yank actually plays for NK Vitez in Bosnia’s Premier League, but is back stateside recovering from an injury. He tells us he’s working out with NFL pros this winter and is giving them a run for their money. Riar also promises to give us a lot to write about in 2017. We hope he does!

These are just a few of the U.S. footballers playing overseas. We will continue to shine the light on many more in the weeks and months to come. American soccer ambassadors continue to make inroads around the globe. Feel free to add your comments below to share your thoughts, shout-outs and suggestions. We’re asking for your help to correct any errors and make sure nothing important gets overlooked. So tweet to us @beINSPORTSUSA, or to me directly @PhilSchoen and use the hashtag #beINOverseas. We’ll pass it on.