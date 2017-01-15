Neymar-esque Wilfried Zaha is England's Loss – Yannick Bolasie

OMNISPORT

Wilfried Zaha's decision to play for Ivory Coast has deprived England of a player with the ability of Brazil star Neymar, according to Yannick Bolasie.

England manager Gareth Southgate tried to persuade Zaha to commit his future to the Three Lions, but the Crystal Palace winger chose to join up with the Ivory Coast squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton's Bolasie, who played alongside Zaha at Palace, believes the 24-year-old is starting to show the kind of form that led Manchester United to sign him in 2013.

Bolasie told Radio 5 live: "Wilf is getting back to the level [he was at] before he left for United.

"Now he's got the goals and the assists and I do think England have missed out there."

Zaha has scored four times in 19 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this season, and Bolasie backed him to turn into one of Europe's best players.

"I do think the penny has dropped for him and, development-wise, I think with the right coach the guy's got ability of someone like Neymar," said Bolasie. "I'd go that far.

"Neymar's at Barca so it's hard to compare, but the ability he's got, it's up there."