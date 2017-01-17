Baba Rahman's AFCON In The Balance Insists Ghana Head Coach Avram Grant

Ghana head coach Avram Grant stated Baba Rahman's prospects of playing any further part in the Africa Cup of Nations are "50-50" after the left-back suffered an apparent knee injury during the opening 1-0 Group D win over Uganda.

Rahman, who is on loan with Bundesliga outfit Schalke from Chelsea, left the field on a stretcher having twisted the joint awkwardly shortly after Andre Ayew put the Black Stars in front from the penalty spot.

Grant saw his side labour for long periods during the second period and he felt a playing surface featuring sanded areas that cut up from kick-off played its part.

"About Baba we need to wait and see, I don't know," he told a post-match news conference. "It's 50- 50, we will see in the next day what will happen.

"I am happy for the three points, we can play better but the result is more important than everything in a competition like this.

"We missed two or three good opportunities but I am happy for the win. We can improve our game. That's what we need in a big tournament.

"It was not easy to play on this pitch. Our game is to use one or two touches. It was difficult in the second half to move how we used to move."