5 of 2016's Bigger Player Transfers

1 /10 Paul Pogba (Manchester United): Sick of no longer having the pulling power of years gone by, the Red Devils wanted to make a bold statement on the transfer market, and with that came the well-groomed Frenchman for the hyper inflated price of €105m.

3 /10 Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus): Overnight the big-boned Argentinean became public enemy number one in the city of Naples when news of his move to the Old Lady for a whopping €90m broke back in July.

5 /10 John Stones (Manchester City): Pep Guardiola made no secret of his admiration for Stones before taking the reins at the Etihad and, with Vincent Kompany’s fitness about as reliable as a glass hammer, the young Englishman made the move from Everton for a r

7 /10 N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea): Having played a pivotal role in Leicester City’s dream season, France’s answer to the world energy crisis immediately gave up on the romance of defying book keepers across the land by signing for the Blues for €35.

9 /10 Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich): Following in the long tradition of established Borussia Dortmund players, the German defender defected to join the Bundesliga club’s most loathsome rival, with the Bavarians forking over €35 to secure his services.