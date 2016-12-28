2016's Sporting Moments To Forget

1 /14 Lionel Messi’s short-lived retirement from international soccer: On June 26, just moments after his PK landed high in the stands of the Met Life Stadium and Argentina lost their third final in as many years, the silky-skilled Barcelona star shocked the world by announcing he’d had enough of national team duty. His Albiceleste hiatus didn’t last long though, and, under new boss Edgardo Bauza, he was soon back helping his country in World Cup Qualifying action.

3 /14 Mexico’s 7-0 Copa América Centenario humiliation: On June 18, El Tri came undone in jaw-dropping fashion as eventual winners Chile thrashed them 7-0 in front of a packed Levi's Stadium.

5 /14 Raúl Ruidíaz’s Copa América handball: Brazil went crashing out of the centenary competition on June 12 after a tight game against Peru was decided with a controversial goal by the Morelia striker.

7 /14 Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Iceland: The Real Madrid man may have enjoyed more success than any other athlete on the planet over the past twelve months, but 2016 will also be remembered as the year the pouting Portuguese became persona non grata in Iceland after accusing the smallest nation competing at Euro 2016 of having a “small mentality”, following their heroic point-grabbing performance against the eventual winners.

9 /14 Joachim Low’s below-the-belt explorations: Serial nose picker Joachim Low made the headlines for all the wrong reasons during Germany’s cagey 2-0 group stage win over Ukraine at Euro 2016 when the 56-year-old tactician was caught on camera… ahem… where he shouldn’t be.

11 /14 Ryan Lochte’s late-night escapades in Rio: Perhaps depriving his brain of oxygen for all those years in the pool led the American swimmer to think his ‘I was robbed at gunpoint’ story would fly. But, as is the case when CCTV cameras are involved, his dirty lie was soon exposed and the truth - that he, James Feigen, Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger had drunkenly vandalized a sign at a gas station – was finally brought to light.

13 /14 Russian track and field athletes banned from the Rio Olympics: An unprecedented decision in the Games’ history saw the IAAF rescind its invitations to 67 Russian athletes due to doping irregularities. Getty