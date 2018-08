Bertens Avanza A La Final De Cincinnati

.@kikibertens books her place in the @CincyTennis final!



Defeats Petra Kvitova 6-3, 4-6, 6-2!



It is Bertens' third final berth of the season, her 12th career win over a top 10 player and her second win against Kvitova in the last 9 days! pic.twitter.com/QKS3AgZuf0