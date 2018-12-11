EFE
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, reflexionó sobre los insultos racistas que recibió Raheem Sterling el pasado sábado contra el Chelsea y afirmó que esta lacra está "en todas partes, no solo en el fútbol".
"El problema del racismo es que está en todas partes. La gente se centra en el fútbol, pero no está solo ahí, desafortunadamente. Lo que ocurre hoy con los inmigrantes y con los refugiados alrededor del mundo y cómo son tratados, cuando en el pasado hemos sido inmigrantes, nuestros abuelos, nuestros bisabuelos...", explicó.
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.
"Tenemos que luchar contra ello todos los días. Tolerancia cero en este asunto. Aprecio lo que ha hecho el Chelsea -expulsar a cuatro aficionados-. Si pasara en mi club, deberíamos hacer lo mismo", agregó el técnico español.
La declaraciones de Guardiola llegan a colación del incidente con Raheem, quien acusó a varios aficionados del Chelsea por increparle, con insultos racistas, en la derrota del Manchester City el sábado pasado.
"(Está) Un poco preocupado por lo que ha pasado, pero está bien. Ha sido claro acerca de lo que siente. Raheem es un increíble ser humano, es difícil de entender que en el siglo XXI existan estos problemas", matizó.
Respecto al encuentro contra el Hoffenheim de este miércoles, en el que el City, con puntuar, será primero de su grupo, Guardiola señaló que no tiene muchas oportunidades de hacer rotaciones porque solo cuenta con quince jugadores.
El estratega descartó a David Silva, de quien dijo que estará fuera durante "unas semanas", a Kevin de Bruyne y a Danilo.
Tampoco figurará Sergio Agüero, aunque Guardiola apuntó a que quizás pueda estar disponible para el fin de semana.