Bernardo Silva hace un llamado por el VAR en la Champions League

Thank you all for the support and amazing atmosphere tonight! We gave everything we could so no regrets. Next year we’ll be back to try again! Congratulations to @liverpoolfc and good luck on the semi finals. Now let’s go win the premier league and end the season with a title @mancity 🔵🔵 Ps: @championsleague could you guys start using the VAR next season? It might be useful 🤔 #mancity #mcfc #ucl #team

