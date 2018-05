Kvitova Única En Reinar En Madrid Tres Veces

😍 WOW! @Petra_Kvitova is just one set away from another #MMOPEN title after winning a dramatic opening set 7-6!



👀 LIVE on #beINSPORTSCONNECT & https://t.co/1LYMopFa2C! ▶️ https://t.co/NYHOI5FkxF pic.twitter.com/2Vnu8hSJLs