Red Bull Salzburg 2 Marseille 1 (2-3 agg, aet): Rolando defies comeback with controversial winner

Marseille booked a place in the final of the Europa League after surviving a stirring Red Bull Salzburg comeback, Rolando's extra-time goal providing decisive in a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The French giants led 2-0 from the opening leg at home, but a flat performance from Rudi Garcia's men opened the door for Salzburg to battle their way back into the tie with a 2-0 victory over the 90 minutes at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

Throughout a low-quality first half a Salzburg comeback appeared improbable, but two goals in 12 minutes got the Austrian side level on aggregate and dreaming of a place in the final.

Amadou Haidara's brilliant solo goal sparked life into Marco Rose's side and when Bouna Sarr could only deflect a shot from Xaver Schlager into his own net, the tie was level.

But Marseille struck the winner with four minutes of extra time to go, substitute Rolando finishing well from a Dimitri Payet corner to spark delirious celebrations.

Salzburg's players remonstrated furiously that the set-piece was incorrectly awarded and, left needing two goals to advance, lost their discipline in the closing stages as Marseille progressed to the final on home soil – they will play Atletico Madrid in Lyon on May 16.

Haidara was dismissed for a second yellow card after lashing out at Payet, with Rose storming onto the field at full-time to confront referee Sergei Karasev and his officiating team.