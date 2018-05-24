Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final

Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host the 2020 Champions League final, UEFA has confirmed.

The 76,000-capacity venue in the Turkish capital hosted the showpiece in 2005, when Liverpool triumphed on penalties against AC Milan after battling to a 3-3 draw from 3-0 down at half-time.

Arena Gdansk in Poland will stage the Europa League final in the same year, with the UEFA Super Cup taking place at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

Vienna's Austria Arena is set to welcome the 2020 Women's Champions League final.