This is the lot of the goalkeeper - Ulreich rues 'one out of 100' mistake

Sven Ulreich has acknowledged he was caught in two minds as he allowed Karim Benzema to score for Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, leaving Bayern Munich's reserve goalkeeper distraught at the cost of a rare mistake.

Ulreich failed to deal with a backpass in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Benzema pounced on Tuesday to score his second goal of the match and help to send Madrid through to a final against Liverpool in Kiev later this month. 

Having deputised for the injured Manuel Neuer since September, Ulreich has helped Bayern to win the Bundesliga and reach the DFB-Pokal final.

But the 29-year-old's efforts standing in for the first-choice Germany international are likely to be defined by his aberration on the big stage. 

"When the backpass came, it looked as if Benzema was getting to it [first]," he told Sport Bild. 

"That's why I'm prepared for a one-on-one situation.

"But then [it] went through and I thought only 'crap, now I cannot take it by hand.' 

"Then I wanted to take use foot… It's about milliseconds. I had two thoughts - I did not really decide.

"I've watched it once or twice [on television]. It was a mistake because I made the wrong decision. Out of 100 situations, that happens maybe once.

"It was already clear after the 1-1, that we actually need two goals. 

"That was independent of the mistake. We might have made it to extra-time, but we would have needed the third goal as well. For our departure [from the tournament], many factors came together.

"It was just a huge disappointment that we were eliminated, that we did not manage to score two more goals. We really wanted to reach the final."

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes offered the shot-stopper an endorsement during a news conference on Friday, and Ulreich understands his position means the stakes will always be high. 

"This is the lot of the goalkeeper," he said.

"If you make a mistake as a striker, it's not that bad. [As a goalkeeper] you cannot make mistakes. 

"I have not made one for eight months, now this one. It's a pity it happened now."

