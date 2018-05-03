The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League

Roma sporting director Monchi called for the video assistant referee (VAR) to be introduced in the Champions League, saying his team would be facing Bayern Munich in the final if it was in place.

The Serie A side battled to a 4-2 win over Liverpool at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, but suffered a 7-6 aggregate loss as Jurgen Klopp's men booked a Kiev showdown with holders Real Madrid.

While Roma were awarded penalties in both legs, Monchi felt another pair of spot-kicks were missed in the return meeting as he lamented his team's luck.

"It's time to raise our voices, not just Roma either, as Juventus suffered the same against Real Madrid [in the quarter-finals]," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Italian football has to raise its voice, because what we saw tonight was shocking. It's playing with the hearts of all the fans. We have to compliment Liverpool for their qualification, but also need to evaluate how it happened.

"In Anfield, the third goal was offside, here we had two clear penalties not given. I'm Spanish, I arrived here a year ago, but I think it's time Italian football raises its voice, because this is not normal.

"I don't understand why VAR is not used in the most important club competition in the world. I don't get it. There are still mistakes, but many fewer than we see otherwise. It's not just damage on an economic level, but also for the passion and hard work."

While VAR has encountered its own issues, the system will be used at the World Cup in Russia.

Monchi said he was confused as to why UEFA was yet to introduce the tool, with Bayern also missing out on a potential penalty in their semi-final loss to Madrid.

"The lads in the locker room were really angry, as we gave 100 per cent in the second half and were excellent," he said.

"We must introduce VAR in the Champions League, because it's fundamental. I don't know why UEFA don't want it.

"I really think it's necessary, because fans might joke that the final with VAR would be Bayern Munich-Roma, but it's actually true."