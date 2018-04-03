Ronaldo sets new Champions League record with goal against Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo snared another slice of history by becoming the first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games with his early opener against Juventus on Tuesday.

Real Madrid's star marksman poked home Isco's low cross in just the third minute of the quarter-final clash – at two minutes and 47 seconds it was the quickest of his 118 in the Champions League – to become the first player to extend a scoring streak into double figures.

The goal was also his 38th in all competitions this term, a superior tally to any other player in Europe's top five leagues, a staggering 22 of which have come in 2018 alone.

Equally astonishing is the Portugal talisman's overall record in the Champions League's last eight, with this first-leg effort moving him onto 21 quarter-final goals – as many as Juve's all-time total at the same stage.

Ronaldo is already the competition's most prolific player and is on course to top the scoring charts for the seventh time in his career.